Tobam Buys Shares of 12,893 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $202,421,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

NYSE CP opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.