Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,815 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $474.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.71 million. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

