Tobam Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tobam grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.