Tobam Has $3.88 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tobam lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 465,345 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

