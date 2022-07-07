Tobam Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tobam increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

