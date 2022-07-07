Tobam Purchases 19,187 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tobam increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2,284.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

