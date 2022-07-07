Tobam Sells 99,948 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,948 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Primo Water worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after buying an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,503,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 375,930 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 279,061 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

