Tobam Takes $5.87 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $311.94 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

