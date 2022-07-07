Toncoin (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $1.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

