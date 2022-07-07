Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 1,392 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 26,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,268. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.