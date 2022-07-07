Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 956.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of UPRO stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 208,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

