Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $8.45 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,800,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

