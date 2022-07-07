Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.14% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 10,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,841. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.
