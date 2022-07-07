Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 770,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253,079 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.94. 10,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,467. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

