Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,219 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.82% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UYG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

