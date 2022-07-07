Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 82 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in AutoZone by 20.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 12.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,202. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,029.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,012.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

