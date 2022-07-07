Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

GD stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $221.00. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.38. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

