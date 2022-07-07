Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.97. 36,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

