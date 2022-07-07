Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 5,370 Shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000.

Shares of DUSL stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. 13,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

