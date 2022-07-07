Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 6.19% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $24.59. 13,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

