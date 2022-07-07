Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.
In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 313,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 27.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 491,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,740,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,513,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
