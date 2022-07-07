Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 313,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 27.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 491,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,740,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,513,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.