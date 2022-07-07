Tranchess Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.26 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $21.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,411.96 or 0.99975832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024728 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.