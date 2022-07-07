Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 0.8%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 6,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

