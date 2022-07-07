TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 1.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. 581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

