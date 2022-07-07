TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 1.9%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. 581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.
THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $67,000.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
