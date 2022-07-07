Trias (TRY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,666.50 or 1.00062655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.