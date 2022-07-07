Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as low as C$0.28. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 4,547 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$196.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

