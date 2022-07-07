Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $24.90

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $26.07. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 82,610 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

