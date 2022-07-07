Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.96. 12,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 428,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,074. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $153,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $22,280,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

