Tsfg LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

