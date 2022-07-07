Tsfg LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $163.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.13. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

