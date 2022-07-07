Tsfg LLC Acquires 866 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 430.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Upstart by 1,318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Upstart by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 83,751 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 732.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of UPST opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.