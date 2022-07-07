Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $67.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

