Tsfg LLC Decreases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

