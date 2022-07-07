Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $289.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

