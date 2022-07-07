Tsfg LLC Has $21.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

