Tsfg LLC Has $505,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

