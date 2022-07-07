Tsfg LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

FTXR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

