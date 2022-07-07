Tsfg LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Ford Motor by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 21,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

