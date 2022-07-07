Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 104,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth $13,577,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $7,968,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

