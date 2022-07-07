Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

