Tyman (LON:TYMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $227.00

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 231.18 ($2.80), with a volume of 710255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50 ($2.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 420 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market cap of £470.00 million and a P/E ratio of 944.00.

In related news, insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,056.16). Also, insider Pamela Bingham bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865 ($24,055.46). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,058.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

