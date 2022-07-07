Umbrella Network 1-Day Volume Tops $286,590.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $286,590.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

