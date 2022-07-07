Unifi Protocol DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.99 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00029337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $26.39 million and approximately $76.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00094570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00265664 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

