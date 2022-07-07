Unifty (NIF) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $310,318.00

Unifty (NIF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00019611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $310,318.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.00458175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

