UniLend One Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

