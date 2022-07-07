Unilever (LON:ULVR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,667.53

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,667.53 ($44.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,814 ($46.19). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 3,802 ($46.04), with a volume of 3,191,141 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($55.70) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.65) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.17) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($55.70) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($47.86).

Get Unilever alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,656.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,668.95. The company has a market cap of £99.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,924.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 35.90 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.23%.

About Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.