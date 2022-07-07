Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,084. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

