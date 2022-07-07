Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,049 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $141,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.36. 75,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.68.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

