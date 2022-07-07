Argus Downgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in United Airlines by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.