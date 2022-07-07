United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 342,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142,461. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49.

United Airlines ( NYSE:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.